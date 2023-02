PAL reopens flights to Beijing & Shanghai

MANILA, 20 February 2023: Direct flights from Manila to Shanghai, Pudong and Beijing in China are back on the Philippine Airlines schedule according to the airline’s latest travel advisory.

The airline resumed flights to Shanghai three times weekly (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) starting 14 February. Twice weekly flights to Beijing (Tuesday and Friday) resume today, 21 February

Shanghai-bound flights will increase from three a week to daily starting 26 March. Flights to Beijing will also increase from two to four weekly on 26 March.

Quanzhou (Jinjiang) and Macau will rejoin the PAL network in March, and at the same time, flights will increase on routes already established to Xiamen and Guangzhou (Canton).

SHANGHAI

PR 338 Manila-Shanghai – until 21 March, every Tuesday departing at 0505, arriving at 0900.

PR 336 Manila-Shanghai – until 25 March, every Thursday and Saturday, departing at 1130 and arriving at 1510.

PR 336 Manila-Shanghai – starting 26 March daily, departing at 1050, arriving at 1430.

PR 339 Shanghai-Manila – until 21 March every Tuesday departing at 1050, arriving at 1445.

PR 337 Shanghai-Manila – until 25 March every Thursday and Saturday, departing at 1655, arriving at 2050.

PR 337 Shanghai-Manila – starting 26 March daily, departing at 1400, arriving at 1950.

BEIJING

PR 358 Manila-Beijing – until 24 March, every Tuesday and Friday departing at 0700, arriving at 1155.

PR 358 Manila-Beijing – starting 26 March, every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, departing at 0710 and arriving at 1155.

PR 359 Beijing-Manila – until 24 March every Tuesday and Friday, departing at 1255, arriving at 1805.

PR 359 Beijing-Manila – starting 26 March, every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday departing at 1255, arriving at 1755.

Quanzhou (Jinjiang) and Macau rejoin the PAL network in March.

QUANZHOU JINJIANG

Flights to Jinjiang are scheduled on 19, 22 and 24 March, then daily flights resume on 26 March.

PR 356 Manila-Quanzhou (Jinjiang) – 19 March departing at 1100, arriving in Jinjiang at 1335.

PR 356 Manila-Quanzhou (Jinjiang) – 22 March departing at 1100, arriving in Jinjiang at 1335.

PR 356 Manila-Quanzhou (Jinjiang) – 24 March departing at 1055, arriving in Jinjiang at 1335.

PR 356 Manila-Quanzhou (Jinjiang) – starting 26 March, daily departing at 1110, arriving in Jinjiang at 1340.

PR 357 Quanzhou (Jinjiang)-Manila – 19 March departing at 1425, arriving in Manila at 1710.

PR 357 Quanzhou (Jinjiang)-Manila – 22 March departing at 1425, arriving in Manila at 1710.

PR 357 Quanzhou (Jinjiang)-Manila – 24 March departing at 1425, arriving in Manila at 1710.

PR 357 Quanzhou (Jinjiang)-Manila – starting 26 March, daily departing at 1430, arriving in Manila at 1655.

MACAU

PAL will restore twice weekly flights between Manila and Macau, starting 26 March.

PR 352 Manila-Macau – every Thursday and Sunday, departing at 1330, arriving at 1550.

PR 353 Macau-Manila – every Thursday and Sunday departing at 1650, arriving at 1925.

PAL adds flights on existing routes to Guangzhou and Xiamen

GUANGZHOU (CANTON)

A ramp-up of services between Manila and Guangzhou (Canton) saw PAL’s flights increase to twice weekly on 16 February, with the airline scheduling daily service by 26 March.

PR 382 Manila-Guangzhou (Canton) – until 25 March every Saturday, departing at 0235 and arriving at 0455.

PR 382 Manila-Guangzhou (Canton) – until 23 March every Thursday, departing at 0505 and arriving at 0900.

PR 382 Manila-Guangzhou (Canton) – starting 7 March until 21 March every Tuesday, departing at 0230, arriving at 0455.

PR 383 Guangzhou (Canton)-Manila – every Thursday and Saturday departing at 0555, arriving at 0835 (23 and 25 March.

PR 383 Guangzhou (Canton)-Manila – 7 to 21 March every Tuesday, departing at 0555, arriving at 0830.

Effective 26 March, the airline schedules daily Guangzhou flights.

PR 382 Manila-Guangzhou (Canton) – daily departing at 0205, arriving at 0435.

PR 383 Guangzhou (Canton)-Manila – daily departing at 0545, arriving at 0810.

XIAMEN

PAL will increase Manila-Xiamen-Manila services from twice weekly to three weekly starting 25 February.

PR 330 Manila-Xiamen – every Friday departing Manila at 0730, arriving in Xiamen at 0955.

PR 330 Manila-Xiamen – every Tuesday departing Manila at 1415, arriving in Xiamen at 1640.

PR 334 Manila-Xiamen – every Saturday, departing Manila at 0735, arriving in Xiamen at 0955.

PR 331 Xiamen-Manila – every Tuesday, departing Xiamen at 1740, arriving in Manila at 2030.

PR 331 Xiamen-Manila – every Friday departing Xiamen at 1155, arriving in Manila at 1430.

PR 335 Xiamen-Manila – every Saturday departing Xiamen at 1105, arriving in Manila at 1340.

