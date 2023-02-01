IHG hires Southeast Asia’s team leader

SINGAPORE, 2 February 2023: IHG Hotels & Resorts has named Patrick Finn as vice president of development for Southeast Asia and Korea.

Based in Singapore, Finn will join Southeast Asia and Korea’s leadership team to spearhead strategic growth initiatives and oversee the expansion of the group’s brands in the region. He brings more than 20 years of hotel development experience to the table.

Most recently, he worked for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, based out of Hong Kong. Before his time in Asia, Finn worked at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, progressing from Development Planning to senior Acquisitions and Development leadership in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Finn commented on his appointment: “With 18 strong and targeted brands, more than 6,000 hotels worldwide and a fresh global loyalty programme, I look forward to working with the team to leverage IHG’s strengths and accelerate growth into 2023 and beyond.”

IHG currently has 111 hotels (as of September 2022) operating under 11 brands across 10 countries in Southeast Asia and Korea, with 90 hotels in the pipeline.