Fairfield by Marriott expands in Japan

HONG KONG, 1 February 2023: Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, announced Tuesday seven anticipated openings of 2023, adding to the portfolio of 22 Fairfield by Marriott hotels in Japan.

The new hotels will be located along national roadside rest areas in the prefectures of Hyogo, Kagoshima, Okayama, Saga, Kumamoto, and Fukuoka in the southern region of Japan. The Fairfield by Marriott ‘Michi-no-Eki’ project aims to facilitate access to many of Japan’s off-the-beaten-path attractions, offering a comforting hotel experience along the country’s expressways.

Seven new Fairfield by Marriott hotels in Japan are scheduled to open in 2023.

Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Tajima Yabu (88 rooms, opened 24 January 2023).

The property stands next to Michi-no-Eki Yoka Tajimanokura in Yabu city, in Japan’s southwestern Hyogo Prefecture.

Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Awaji Higashiura (87 rooms, opening summer 2023).

The property is located on Awaji Island, connected to the main island of Honshu by the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, one of the longest suspension bridges in the world.

KAGOSHIMA

Fairfield by Marriott Kagoshima Tarumizu (95 rooms, opening spring 2023).

The new hotel will be located at Tarumizu city in Kagoshima, the southernmost part of Kyushu Island. Kagoshima city is known as the “Naples of the East” for its location on a bay facing the famous Sakurajima volcano.

OKAYAMA

Fairfield by Marriott Okayama Tsuyama (78 rooms, opening spring 2023).

Located in Okayama, Tsuyama is a town of history and culture known for the 17th-century Tsuyama Castle, one of Japan’s three historic hilltop-style castles.

SAGA

Fairfield by Marriott Saga Ureshino Onsen (84 rooms, opening summer 2023).

Fairfield by Marriott Saga Ureshino Onsen will welcome guests to Ureshino Onsen, a hot spring town in the southwestern Saga Prefecture. The hotel is close to the Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train station.

FUKUOKA

Fairfield by Marriott Fukuoka Ukiha (51 rooms, opening summer 2023).

Fairfield by Marriott Fukuoka Ukiha is located close to Chikugo Plain, an important farming region in Japan.

KUMAMOTO

Fairfield by Marriott Kumamoto Aso (93 rooms, opening in autumn 2023.

The hotel will be located at Kumamoto in Aso city, nestled within one of the world’s largest volcanic calderas.