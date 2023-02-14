Bedsonline strengthens sales in the Philippines

SINGAPORE, 15 February 2023: Bedsonline, a leading global provider of online accommodation, has appointed Worldrep Inc as its general sales agent (GSA) in the Philippines.

Worldrep Inc will now represent Bedsonline in all sales and commercial activities, helping to grow the accommodation provider’s business in the Philippines. Bedsonline will also benefit from extensive marketing support from its new partner while expanding Worldrep Inc’s footprint thanks to its network of more than 300,000 hotels worldwide.

“Working with Worldrep Inc will strengthen our position in the Philippines at this critical time for tourism growth in the region,” said, Bedsonline’s regional director for Asia-Pacific, Peter Jones.

“We’re looking forward to building our presence here to serve our customers better and introducing our network of 320,000 hotels and ancillary products to more customers around the country.”

Worldrep Inc president Teresa “Tisha” Escalona said: “We are confident that Worldrep, Inc. will upgrade the service provided to Bedsonline customers across the Philippines with high professionalism. Its extensive success in the industry and established experience and expertise will help us better serve this market thanks to the global knowledge of our local talent.”

Philippine travel agencies already working with Bedsonline will continue to book all their accommodation, activities, transfers and car hire via www.bedsonline.com.

About Bedsonline

Bedsonline is a global provider of accommodation and complementary travel products exclusively catering to travel agents. Its online platform distributes accommodation, excursions, tickets and transfers to more than 60,000 travel agencies backed by local sales teams in over 30 countries covering over 100 markets.