SITA strengthens travel ID processes

SINGAPORE, 31 January 2023: SITA is innovating with cutting-edge technology to strengthen its airline, airport, and border solutions in partnership with travel identity company Zamna Technologies.

Zamna’s solution uses a decentralised blockchain-based model to transform how passenger data, such as passport, visa, and health information, is verified and handled, bringing security, ease, and efficiency benefits for travellers, airlines, airports and governments.

Jeremy Springall, Senior VP at SITA Borders, Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General of AACO, Irra Ariella Khi, CEO, Zamna Technologies.

SITA and Zamna finalised the partnership deal during an Arab Airlines Carriers’ Organisation (ACCO) meeting in Jordan last week. The first deployment will be focused on AACO’s more than 30 airline members.

Instead of passengers presenting travel documents repeatedly to every touch point each time they fly, Zamna’s ability to verify and securely persist such data will provide SITA customers with ongoing automation enhancements. It supports SITA’s vision of a completely digital travel experience.

Airlines and airports will benefit from a tested and verified technology for reduced processing times and less infrastructure needed to process passengers.

At the same time, border agencies will experience fewer exception cases and fewer passengers requiring on-site processing as the border checks are completed pre-departure. Across the journey, the passenger will enjoy peace of mind that the data is being handled even more securely and that they have satisfied all regulatory requirements to travel. The solution also enhances security for SITA’s clients, whose data is managed safely, privately, and in a decentralised manner.

This approach is a paradigm shift to fundamentally change data management within the aviation industry, elegantly ensuring that the individual traveller has minimal impact and that their documents are read and verified once and put to work many times. SITA’s scale and expert work with 1000+ airports and 70+ governments uniquely position the company to lead this industry-wide commitment to transformation.

SITA CEO David Lavorel said: “The partnership with Zamna Technologies powers the next step in the journey to SITA’s vision of enabling a truly connected and digital travel experience along with all the benefits. It will deliver efficiency, improved passenger experience, and increased security.”