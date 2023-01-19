FTE APEX Asia Expo returns to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 20 January 2023: FTE APEX Asia Expo is back in the in-person event space, scheduling a return to Singapore from 8 to 9 November 2023 for a B2B event focusing on the region’s airlines and airports.
The event will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.
The organisers confirmed the theme ‘Preparing for tomorrow’s world’ this week, estimating the two-day event will draw more than 2,000 delegates keen to check out the latest technology and innovations, redefining air transport.
The free-to-attend exhibition will feature interactive workshops, pitch sessions and awards, plus a return to face-to-face networking opportunities.
New features for 2023 include a New Technology Symposium, a Sustainability Forum and the Airline & Airport Innovation Summit.
The exhibition is free to attend for everyone, while airline and airport employees qualify for a free Premium Pass. Vendors can also take advantage of early bird Premium Pass rates.
View all of the registration options here