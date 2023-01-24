Dance for free tickets

BANGKOK, 25 January 2023: Thai Vietjet launched the ‘Fly for Love Challenge’ earlier this week, inviting passengers to participate in the campaign and get a chance to win up to four roundtrips of complimentary air tickets.

Passengers can participate in the campaign by filming a video clip of themselves dancing to Thai Vietjet’s official song ‘Fly for Love’ and posting it on TikTok with hashtags as specified.

The top three video clips with the highest likes will receive up to four international roundtrip tickets on Thai Vietjet.

Thai Vietjet commercial head Pinyot Pibulsonggram said: “We have taken another step forward with the ‘Fly for Love Challenge’ campaign, allowing passengers to participate in fun and creative activities with Thai Vietjet and get a chance to win prizes as a gift for the New Year.”

The ‘Fly For Love Challenge’ campaign is open for participants until 31 January 2023.