AirAsia flies to Mae Sot border town

BANGKOK, 31 January 2023: AirAsia expands its domestic network this week to include a service from Don Mueang to Mae Sot on the western border of Thailand facing Myanmar.

The low-cost airline offers three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Bookings opened on 28 January for travel from 1 March 2023.

The Don Mueang-Mae Sot one-way promotional fare starts at THB 1,900 for bookings up until 25 March 2023 for travel from 1 to 25 March 2023 via the AirAsia Super app.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya explained: “AirAsia is expanding its domestic network to benefit the economy, tourism and trade… studying new destinations to make travel more convenient and to create new opportunities for provinces and regions.”

Mae Sot in Tak province is an important, rapidly growing trade town where a road bridge spans the river between Thailand and Myanmar.

The one-hour flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport will be served by a 180-seat A320 Airbus aircraft.

Flight Schedule for Bangkok Don Mueang – Mae Sot (Tak) commencing 1 March 2023.