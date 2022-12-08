PATTAYA, Thailand, 9 December 2022: The AssetWise Tennis Masters Championship attracted more than 200 top-level tennis players hosted at the Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness, part of the Royal Cliff Group.

Sponsored by the AssetWise Public Company Limited and Carabao Group Public Company Limited, the tournament’s six days of non-stop tennis action featured singles, doubles and mixed doubles for players aged 35 years and over.

The popular event continues to promote Pattaya and Thailand as outstanding sports destinations, especially for tennis enthusiasts.

The ITF MT-700 tournament is one of the most prestigious and coveted events on the ITF Seniors circuit held in Thailand. Vitanart Vathanakul, the CEO of Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Daniel Rajsky and Jiri Cermak, the tournament directors, lead the annual event’s organising team. The event has cemented Pattaya as a major destination for tennis tournaments.

Highlights of the tournament included the Men’s 40+ Singles Finals between Indians Narendra Singh Choudhary and Aditya Khanna. Both displayed astonishing tennis prowess. Aditya Khanna emerged as the victor, clinching victory in a gripping match. Another nail-biter was the match between Simon Rapoport of Israel and Francois De Maisoncelle of France in the Men’s 65+ Singles Finals, where the former prevailed. The highly entertaining match lasted over five hours. Thailand was also well-represented in the event with Sakchai Kovapitukted and Krit Yongkasikij, who fought their way to ultimately win the Men’s 55+ Doubles Finals. Many of the participants were returning veterans of the game, along with new faces who travelled all from their home countries.

This is the fifth time this tournament has been held at Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness, one of the most iconic sports venues in Pattaya and Thailand. This cutting-edge luxury sports centre has been frequented by top ATP players and sports stars worldwide. It is in a highly accessible location and has the facilities to hold a world-class event including ample seating areas for the spectators.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub

(Your Stories: Royal Cliff Group).