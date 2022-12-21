BA fills the world’s best job vacancy

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2022: It has to be among the world’s best jobs competing with a tropical island caretaker; welcome the Master of Wine hired by an airline.

British Airways has appointed a Master of Wine, Tim Jackson, to share his expertise and knowledge to elevate British Airways’ range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks served during flights.

Tim Jackson, BA’s Master of Wine

It sounds like a dream job, especially if the airline pays you to source the wine and then travel the world drinking it with newfound friends in flight. But there’s a day’s work in the job description, too, that calls on the Master of Wine to source new wines and develop the airline’s broader drinks strategy for every complimentary beverage it serves on the ground and in the air

The first exciting development for the new Master of Wine is the introduction of new Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir wines in the airline’s premium cabins. Then from January 2023, the airline will showcase a different destination each quarter in celebration of the unique wine regions across its global flight network.

When he is not selecting and tasting potential new wines or curating menu descriptions, Jackson could also be championing the best of British beers, promoting classic gins and, on a more sober note, rolling out innovative non-alcoholic alternatives.

British Airways director of onboard experience Sajida Ismail commented: “We are really excited to have Tim at British Airways. His knowledge and expertise play an integral role in our efforts to continue delivering the premium experience that our customers look for when they fly with us and offer products our colleagues are proud to serve.”

British Airways’ Master of Wine said: “I’m delighted to be the first person to take this position at British Airways. As an avid traveller, I have sampled wine from all corners of the globe, ranging from California to Chile, so I hope my love for travel and my knowledge of beverages will make a positive difference to the premium experience we offer our customers.”

The airline will spotlight one destination at a time to celebrate where the wines come from and the global network that the airline flies to.

Cape Town in South Africa will be the airline’s first focus, with new wine offerings including Radford Dale’s Renaissance Chenin Blanc from old vines in Stellenbosch and Andrea and Chris Mullineux’s benchmark Swartland Syrah from South Africa’s Winery of the Year.