Vistara raises flights to Europe

DELHI, 11 November 2022: Vistara, home-based in India, has increased frequencies to Frankfurt and Paris starting Thursday.

Vistara is now operating six weekly flights between Delhi and Frankfurt and five weekly flights between Delhi and Paris. Vistara has recently added these flights as its third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner joined its fleet following the leased aircraft’s customisation.

Vistara’s third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner comes with a three-class cabin configuration, with 30 seats in business class, 36 in premium economy and 226 in economy. The new aircraft will also feature fully-flat business-class seats, each with direct aisle access.

REVISED SCHEDULE EFFECTIVE 10 NOVEMBER 2022

Sector

Flight No.

Day of Operation

Departure

Arrival

DELHI (DEL) – PARIS (CDG)

UK0021

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

1345 Hrs

1840 Hrs

PARIS (CDG) – DELHI (DEL)

UK0022

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

2145 Hrs

1030 Hrs (+1)

DELHI (DEL) – FRANKFURT (FRA)

UK0025

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

1355 Hrs

1845 Hrs**

FRANKFURT (FRA) – DELHI (DEL)

UK0026

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

2140 Hrs**

1020 Hrs (+1)

** Subject to approval from authorities

* +1 indicates next day arrival.

* All timings shown are in local time zones

About Vistara

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on 9 January 2015. Today it connects destinations across India and abroad using a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

