Oceania launches new collection

SINGAPORE, 8 November 2022: Oceania Cruises opened sales on 3 November for its 2024-2025 Tropics and Exotics Collection itineraries.

The new collection of 157 voyages spans seven continents and ranges from seven to 200 days. The collection’s 300 destinations include 14 new off-the-beaten-path ports of call. With 30% to 50% more time in port than premium lines, the itineraries include 451 overnight stays across 123 voyages.

70 Grand Voyages present explorations across distinct regions and multiple continents. The key element of the 2024-2025 Tropics and Exotics Collection offers voyages focused on singular destinations such as the Amazon, the coastal villages of Brazil, the Arabian Peninsula, Japan, and a circumnavigation of Australia.

For those seeking a course less travelled, there are explorations of Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, the yacht harbours and tiny atolls of the South Pacific, and a traverse of the North Pacific that combines Japan’s northern prefectures with Alaska’s outposts of Dutch Harbor, Kodiak, and Whittier.

2024-2025 Tropics and Exotics Collection Highlights

More than 150 itineraries feature 123 cruises with overnight stays and 70 Grand Voyages worldwide.

Caribbean, Mexico and Panama Canal voyages explore less-travelled islands such as Bonaire, Carriacou, Dominica and Guadeloupe.

South American cruises feature the landscapes of Patagonia, trips on the Amazon River and visits to the golden coasts of Brazil and Uruguay.

Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific journeys blend marquee cities and off-the-beaten-track places such as the coast of Western Australia; Bluff, Gisborne and Timaru in New Zealand; and islands in French Polynesia and Melanesia.

Grand Voyages can link multiple distinct regions and region-specific journeys that feature South America, the South Pacific, and Southeast Asia explorations.

New Ports of Call

Camarones, Argentina

Champagne Bay, Vanuatu

Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, Tristan da Cunha

Fernandina Beach, Florida

Hambantota, Sri Lanka

Hillsborough (Carriacou), Grenada

Hitachinaka, Japan

Hualien, Taiwan

Isla de los Estados, Argentina

Kupang, Indonesia

Puerto del Rosario, Canary Islands

St. Helier, Channel Islands

Takamatsu, Japan

Waingapu, Indonesia