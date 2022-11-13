MANAMA, Bahrain, 9 November 2022: Emirates and Gulf Air have signed a unilateral codeshare partnership starting this December.

The new agreement will offer easy connections and expanded choices for Gulf Air customers connecting to Dubai and onwards to a host of Emirates destinations across Europe, Africa, South America and the Far East.

The agreement was signed on the first day of the Bahrain Airshow, signalling a growing relationship between both airlines following the framework of cooperation established last year. The agreement was signed by Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline and Gulf Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Waleed Al Alawi, in the presence of HE Zayed R Alzayani, Gulf Air’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. The signing ceremony was also attended by members of each airline’s executive management teams.

The expanded partnership will see Gulf Air place its marketing code “GF” on Emirates-operated flights beyond Dubai to a selection of some of the most attractive global tourism hotspots, offering new holiday options for Gulf Air customers. Travellers can connect to points including Budapest, Prague, Warsaw, Algeria, Tunis, Bali, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei and Sao Paulo.

The new codeshare agreement’s mix of unique points comes as travellers from the GCC have become more well-informed, value-driven and savvy, increasingly looking for new, diverse experiences and attractions beyond their traditional holiday destinations.

The new partnership will also offer customers the convenience of combined ticketing and check-in, a unified policy and seamless transfers for baggage, and competitive single fares on a multi-airline journey when connecting on Emirates. Customers can book their travel on Gulf Air’s website, through Gulf Air’s point of sales and online travel agencies, as well as with local travel agents.

(Your Stories: Emirates)