BANGKOK, 26 October 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts announces a partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, a frequent flyer programme from Qatar’s state-owned flag carrier. The new partnership offers Privilege Club members the opportunity to collect 300 Avios Reward Points for every 5,000 CentaraThe1 points transferred for use on flights to over 150 international destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

The partnership is the latest addition to Centara’s growing airline network, which already includes Thai Airways, Singapore Airlines, Thai Vietjet and Vistara Airways.

“With international travel continuing to rebound, we are excited to launch this timely partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club to offer exclusive privileges to their customer network through our CentaraThe1 loyalty platform. With 49 operating hotels and resorts across six unique brands, and even more properties scheduled to open over the next year, Centara is The Place to Be for travellers around the world. Qatar Airways is one of the world’s leading airlines for taking them there,” said Tom Thrussell, Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

“At Qatar Airways, we always seek opportunities to expand our partnerships with leading brands and reward our members with additional benefits. This collaboration means our Privilege Club members will be rewarded every time they stay at a Centara Hotel, making it even easier to travel to any of our 150 global destinations. We are certain that our members will enjoy the benefits of this partnership enhancement in some of the most renowned hotel brands in Asia and the Middle East,” said Qatar Airways regional manager – Indochina, Bennet Stephens.

Under the Centara x Qatar Airways Privilege Club promotion, Privilege Club members can convert 5000 CentaraThe1 points in exchange for 300 Avios from now until 1 May 2024. To take advantage of this offer, members need only transfer the desired number of points from their CentaraThe1 Card member account to their Privilege Club membership account after logging in at centaraThe1.com.

With properties in destinations across Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the Middle East, Centara makes it easy for CentaraThe1 members to collect points. Every THB 30 (USD$ 1) spent on eligible hotel and resort stays, F&B, laundry services, or treatments at its award-winning SPA Cenvaree earns 5 points, which can now be converted into Avios by those who are both CentaraThe1 and Privilege Club members.

To learn more about the CentaraThe1 and Qatar Airways Privilege Club offers, visit https://centara1card.com/qatarairways

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)