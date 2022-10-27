PG flies oneway to Krabi

BANGKOK, 28 October 2022: Bangkok Airways will offer direct oneway flights from Chiang Mai to Krabi starting on 30 October and to Phuket starting a day later.

According to the airline’s post on its Facebook page earlier this week, it will schedule three weekly flights on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday one way from Chiang Mai to Krabi. PG246 will depart Chiang Mai at 1150 and arrive in Krabi at 1345.

For the return trip, passengers will have to buy two sector tickets routed Krabi-Bangkok and Bangkok-Chiang Mai with a change of plane in Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport.

However, after enjoying Krabi’s beaches, Chiang Mai residents can take a break in Bangkok on the return leg to catch up with friends or do some shopping before they catch the flight home from Bangkok.

The airline quotes a roundtrip fare Chiang Mai – Krabi at THB4660 during October, dropping to THB3,210 in November and THB2,260 in December.

Bangkok Airways will also schedule oneway direct flights (PG248) from Chiang Mai to Phuket four days weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) starting 31 October.

The flight will depart from Chiang Mai at 1435 and arrive in Phuket at 1640.

Bangkok Airways increases frequencies on the Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Chiang Mai route to four daily flights starting 30 October.

Flight Schedule Bangkok – Chiang Mai

– Flight PG215 0800 – 0920 (Daily)

– Flight PG223 0940 – 1100 (Daily)

– Flight PG225 1225 – 1345 (Daily)

– Flight PG219 1735 – 1855 (Daily)

Flight Schedule Chiang Mai – Bangkok

– Flight PG216 1010 – 1135 (Daily)

– Flight PG224 1150 – 1315 (Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat)

– Flight PG226 1435 – 1600 (Wed, Fri, Sun)

– Flight PG220 1945 – 2110 (Daily)