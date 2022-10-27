PAL revives the Cebu-Baguio route

MANILA, 28 October 2022: Philippine Airlines confirmed Wednesday it would reintroduce flights between Baguio and Cebu starting 16 December.

The Philippines News Agency quoted PAL president Stanley Ng saying: “This will be PAL’s comeback to the very first destination we served nearly 82 years ago, so we are happy to be flying back to where it all started,”

Starting with four weekly flights on the Cebu-Baguio route, PR 2230 will depart Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 0850, arriving at Baguio Loakan Airport at 1050. The return flight PR 2231 will depart Baguio at 1110 and arrive in Cebu at 1300. PAL will deploy a 9–seat De Havilland Dash 8 Series 400 aircraft on the route.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific introduced self-bag drop counters in its domestic operations starting Wednesday making it the first local carrier to use the new technology in Clark International Airport.

“We believe this state-of-the-art contactless solution will make our services move faster and more efficiently in Clark,” said Cebu Pacific customer services vice president Lei Apostol.

CEB currently offers six weekly between Clark and Cebu but will increase to daily flights this December.