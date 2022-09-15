Traveloka lines up travel bargains

SINGAPORE, 16 September 2022: In a bid to revive travel bookings fast, Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s travel and lifestyle platform, launches a collection of travel bargains

Tagged visit GOverseas the travel deals bundle international flight and hotel deals to Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, USA, and the Maldives.

In addition to the fare and hotel bargains, bookers can tap an additional SGD150 in hotel and flight coupons available on the GOverseas page. Traveloka users can also grab deals for flights, hotels and tour experiences during the weekly GOverseas Travel Flash Sale from Monday to Wednesday. For example, a four-day, three-night Bali tropical getaway holiday has a starting price of SGD$287. A seven-day, six-night package to Sydney sells for SGD$1497.

“International travel has increased due to pent-up demand during the pandemic and in response to remote working and digital nomadism. As a travel and lifestyle platform, we understand travellers’ concerns and focus on providing the best value and reliability with our products and services. Traveloka will continue to work with our partners and other industry players to ensure we meet the evolving needs of consumers in a post-pandemic world for reliable flight and hotel booking services,” said Traveloka VP international accommodation Pascal Gekko.