PG picks up Skytrax awards

BANGKOK, 27 September 2022: Bangkok Airways wins a record 6th consecutive – World’s Best Regional Airline and Best Regional Airline in Asia at the recent World Airline Awards 2022, but is it resting on its laurels?

Looking at the airline’s current international route network, its footprint suggests the awards could have been renamed ‘best in Southeast Asia’. The airline’s cover falls far short of Asia-wide aviation hubs. It flies to just six countries in the entire Asian region. In the post-Post Covid-19 era, it will need to quickly reinstate its network beyond neighbouring countries before the next round of votes takes place to determine the 2023 winners.

PG’s regional network as of 27 August 2022.

Giving the airline credit for its resilience over the last two years and quality of passenger services, it deserves six years of consecutive awards in the two categories – World’s Best Regional Airline and The Best Regional Airline in Asia. But from now on, it faces a real challenge to reinstate a network that supports those lofty accolades.

The awards were presented to the airline’s president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth during the Skytrax annual awards in London.

Photo credit: Bangkok Airways. The president and his team celebrate.

Commenting on the awards, he said: “On behalf of the management and staff at Bangkok Airways, I am deeply honoured to receive these prestigious awards that show that Bangkok Airways has been striving to improve services both onboard and on the ground, providing a unique passenger journey across all touchpoints while ensuring the highest safety and hygiene standards.”