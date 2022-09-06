SINGAPORE, 7 September 2022: Emirates announced Monday plans to debut its newly retrofitted A380s featuring its latest Premium Economy cabins to Singapore on 1 March 2023.

Travellers flying to and from Singapore can now look forward to the luxurious and meticulously customised experience that Premium Economy offers. On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats in a 2-4-2 configuration. Emirates’ enhanced A380 with Premium Economy will operate as EK354 and EK355.

Emirates, Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei Rashid Al Ardha said: “Emirates is thrilled to bring Premium Economy to Singapore skies. The premium travel experience that these cabins offer has received a hugely positive response since they were introduced in other markets. Customers loved the quality, comfort, and thoughtful touches we made to enhance their in-flight experience. We are committed to offering our passengers the distinct Emirates experience whenever they fly with us and will continue innovating to provide customer-centric, future-forward inflight experiences.”

