Thai Vietjet starts Bangkok – Taipei flights

BANGKOK, 22 August 2022: Thai Vietjet launched a new international service from Bangkok to Taipei last week, marking the occasion with a USD99 one-way fare, including tax and fees.

The new service departs just once a week from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and lands at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport.

Thai Vietjet, chief executive officer Woranate Laprabangsaid: “Thai Vietjet is proactively expanding our network to various major destinations in the Asia-Pacific region, providing international travellers with excellent, hospitable, but affordable service, as well as with the highest level of safety throughout their journeys. This would definitely help bring back travellers to both sides also, positively contributing to the tourism recovery.”

He noted that due to the limited capacity quota in Taiwan, the new international flight from Bangkok to Taipei would operate just once a week on Thursday, with more flights to be added subject to the easing of travel restrictions. Flight time to Taipei is three hours and 45 minutes,

The special Deluxe Super Sale on the Bangkok -Taipei route starts at USD99 (THB 3,499) (inclusive of taxes, fees, and surcharges) including 20kg of checked baggage, free seat selection, priority check-in and flexibility with unlimited flight changes at no charge.

The fare is bookable from 25 to 31 August 2022, with a travel period from 15 September 2022 to 25 March 2023.

Currently, passengers entering Thailand no longer need to show a negative Covid-19 result before entering the country. Passengers are also not required to quarantine upon arrival due to the removal of the ‘Test & Go’ scheme from 1 May 2022. Health insurance is no longer mandatory but highly recommended.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE