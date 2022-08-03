SIA restores flights by October

SINGAPORE, 4 August 2022: Singapore Airlines Group will increase services to gateway cities in Japan, restore its Indian network to pre-pandemic levels, and add more flights to Los Angeles and Paris, starting in October.

Responding to strong air travel demand, SIA and Scoot will restore networks during the northern winter operating season (30 October 2022 to 25 March 2023).

Scoot will launch non-stop services to Tokyo (Narita) and Osaka, as well as increase flights to Bangkok, Cebu, Manila, Seoul and Surabaya.

Overall capacity will go up to around 68% of pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of FY2022/23 (July to September 2022) and around 76% by the third quarter of FY2022/2023 (October to December 2022), the group reported last week.

During the first quarter, April to June 2022, SIA and Scoot reinstated services to several destinations in Southeast Asia (Cebu, Davao, Hat Yai, Kota Kinabalu, and Medan), as well as Nanjing, China.

Scoot launched new services to Jeju, South Korea.

As of 30 June 2022, the group’s passenger network covered 98 destinations6 in 36 countries and territories and is getting closer to the pre-pandemic network. SIA served 72 destinations and Scoot 47. Flights to India will recover quicker than other destinations. The group says it will restore its Indian network to pre-pandemic levels by October (the start of the third quarter of the group’s fiscal year 2022/2023).

Singapore Airlines plans to operate 17 weekly services to Chennai, up from the current 10 flights per week, by October. Kochi services will increase to 14 weekly flights, up from seven flights per week. Bengaluru services will increase to16 weekly, up from seven weekly.

