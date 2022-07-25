Vietjet green lights aircraft order

SINGAPORE, 26 July 2022: Vietjet and Boeing have successfully agreed to reaffirm the previously announced order for 200 737 MAX aircraft during the 2022 Farnborough International AirShow that closed on 22 July.

Accordingly, both sides will execute a flexible aircraft delivery schedule to support Vietjet’s growth plans as traffic worldwide continues to recover. The first 50 aircraft will be delivered to Thai Vietjet, the affiliate company of Vietjet in Thailand.

﻿As part of the agreement, Boeing is committed to supporting Vietjet with technical services, training, technology transfer, and research & development (R&D) to ensure lasting and sustainable growth with the highest efficiency, reliability and affordability levels.

Vietjet and Boeing earlier signed order deals totalling 200 B737 Max with maintenance and technical support package. The first order for 100 B737 Max was announced in 2016. In 2019, both parties increased the order to 200 aircraft, making the order a record for Boeing.

Vietjet managing director Dinh Viet Phuong said: “Today’s agreement is a milestone in the long-standing and trustful relation between Vietjet and Boeing as well as the Vietnam – U.S trade relation. Considering the recent aviation infrastructure constraints in Vietnam, the first 50 aircraft will be delivered to Thai Vietjet, embedded with Vietjet’s signature livery. These Boeing aircraft will soon take off to Thai sky with investment from global finance resources.”