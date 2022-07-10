KUALA LUMPUR, 11 July 2022 The Malaysia International Travel Mart convened for its 19th edition in Kuala Lumpur at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre (MVEC) at the weekend after an absence of two years.

The touring travel mart that focuses on two major urban areas in Malaysia (Penang and Kuala Lumpur) to rustle up domestic tour bookings launched the revived series of fairs in Penang earlier this month,

Photo credit: MITM

For the MITM round in Kuala Lumpur, a team of seven tour agencies that are also members of the MTCA Sabah Chapter and the Sabah Tourism Board presented the state’s tourism message and travel experience tapping the vast potential for holiday bookings from West Malaysia and beyond. Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association organises the travel fair series claiming each venue generates around MYR70 million in booking turnover. At the latest count, Malaysia’s domestic tourism market stands at around 16.9 million potential travellers.

Sabah’s Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said: “We are really happy to see travellers returning to Sabah either as first-timers or returning visitors. In addition, there is the positive support received by the public in our attendance at consumer shows such as MITM.

“We hope with the participation in current and future travel fairs by tourism associations, agencies and support from the state’s tourism board we will boost Sabah to be the first choice destination for both domestic and international travellers.”

This year’s MITM Fair in Kuala Lumpur attracted 58 exhibitors with 250 exhibition booths. Earlier this month, Sabah Tourism Board, led by its Marketing Manager Puan Zarinah Amiludin along with four travel agents, participated in the recently concluded Penang MITM Fair from 2 to 3 July 2022.

For more information on Sabah visit: www.sabahtourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)