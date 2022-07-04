IHG brands Sindhorn Midtown

SINGAPORE, 4 July 2022: IHG Hotels & Resorts and Siam Sindhorn Co Limited confirmed Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok as the first Vignette Collection hotel to open in Asia.

The 394-room hotel is located in Langsuan, close to prime business districts such as Sukhumvit, Silom, Siam and Chidlom.

The hotel’s general manager, Umaporn Vongpipun commented: “It has truly been an honour to lead the transition from an independent hotel to become the first property under IHG’s Vignette Collection to open in Asia.”

From 1 July to 30 November 2022, room rates start from THB4,060++ per room per night, including breakfast. Guests receive THB1,000 in credit to use in any of the hotel’s bars and restaurants.