Cross Hotels & Resorts promotes executives

BANGKOK, 6 July 2022: Cross Hotels & Resorts follows recent hotel signings by strengthening its executive team as it gears up for expansion in the Asia Pacific

The group’s CEO Harry Thaliwal announced the following promotions:

Paul Wilson to the position of executive vice president;

Ratchaya Termsilkanok to VP of strategy & digital transformation;

Evan Burns to country manager Indonesia;

Tran Lam to director of services & business development.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the future of Cross Hotels & Resorts. With the energetic young leadership team we have developed from within, our potential is unlimited,” Thaliwal commented.

The group celebrated several signings across the Asia Pacific this year, including a 716 key hotel, developed by Tan Thanh Trading & Tourism JSC in Vietnam, and six hotels in Bali.”