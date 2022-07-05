Changi Airport launches interactive gallery

SINGAPORE, 6 July 2022: Changi Airport has launched the “Hello, Changi Precinct” gallery at Terminal 3 (T3), kicking off an initiative to drive awareness of the Changi Precinct, which includes areas in and surrounding Changi Airport, such as Pulau Ubin, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Bedok and East Coast Park.

Featuring interactive elements and photo spots modelled after iconic sights and sounds in the Changi Precinct, visitors can pose for photos and discover fun facts across seven themed zones. As part of the initiative, Changi has also launched two new exploration tours – My Changi Airport Tour and My Changi Village Heritage Tour – in partnership with MyCommunity, a local non-profit organisation that celebrates Singapore’s heritage and culture through organising tours, programmes and exhibitions.

“Hello, Changi Precinct” gallery runs until 23 October at Terminal 3 departure hall.

Explore the “Hello, Changi Precinct” gallery

Step into the exciting world of Changi Precinct at T3 Departure Hall where visitors can pose with iconic cultural landmarks. The journey begins at the Changi Airport zone, where visitors can take photos with models of various popular spots at the airport, such as Jewel Changi Airport and the well-loved Terminal 2 flight information flip-board.

Moving through seven different zones, visitors can learn interesting nuggets and stories of Siglap in the drawers of an old-school barbershop, play a digital arcade game at an HDB void deck and ‘watermelon’ playground, and jump onboard a bumboat that brings visitors through the history of Pulau Ubin and the eastern coast of Singapore.

Hear the stories of Changi Airport through a guided tour

A newly curated tour of Changi Airport traces the development of the airport from its humble origins through the stories of airport staff and visitors. The tour begins in Terminal 1 and guides participants to discover the airport’s recreational spaces, artwork installations, designs, and heritage businesses. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of the airport while exchanging stories with airport staff they meet along the tour, giving them a peek into behind-the-scenes operations that keep Changi Airport running, as well as intriguing anecdotes of people who have worked and visited Changi Airport from the past to the present.

Experience Changi Precinct through activities

In addition to the two new tours, visitors can also sign up for six other tours running till October, each exploring a key area of the Changi Precinct such as Bedok, Pulau Ubin and Pasir Ris.

Tour prices start from S$20 per person. Please refer to the Annex for more details on the tours.

The “Hello, Changi Precinct” gallery will run until 23 October 2022 at T3 Departure Hall. Admission is free. In addition, for July and August, the first 150 visitors each month to take a picture or video with the “Hello, Changi Precinct” gallery and post it on their social channels [1] with the hashtag #ChangiPrecinct will receive an exclusive Changi Eats promo code.