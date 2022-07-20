Booking.com streamlines agents’ payment channel

MANILA, 21 July 2022: Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, launched its latest payment platform integration for Booking.com’s affiliate travel agencies this week.

The integration is customised for Sabre-connected travel agencies, enabling them to directly connect to Booking.com and streamline revenue share payment processing for completed bookings sent through the platform.

In addition to easing the payment process, the integration provides additional benefits for affiliate agencies of Booking.com. Sabre-connected travel agencies now can receive payments in their local currencies and dive into robust payment and partner performance metrics. They also have access to a dedicated client support team to resolve inquiries.

“The world of payments is always evolving, so giving our affiliates the tools and data they need to be strategic is key,” said Booking.com director of global distribution partnerships Jeremy Cornuau. “Our partnership with Onyx capitalises on both of our strengths, which ultimately is a win for our agency partners.”

Onyx CenterSource is a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. With a legacy dating to 1992, the company facilitates over USD2.1 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain; Tønsberg, Norway; and Manila, Philippines.