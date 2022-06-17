Vietjet sells Fly with Pride discounts

BANGKOK, 17 June 2022: Celebrating the ‘pride month’ with the LGBTQ+ community, Thai Vietjet launched its ‘Fly with Pride’ promotion mid-week.

The special fares start from THB499 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s entire Thailand flight network. Offers are valid from 16 June to 23 June 2022.

The travel period runs from 16 June to 30 August 2022 (excluding public holidays).

For international services, special fares start from THB555 (excluding taxes, fees, surcharge and add-on services) for travel on the airline’s network to Vietnam, Phnom Penh, Singapore, and Fukuoka (Japan).

The fares are available for booking from 20 to 30 June, with travel valid from 20 June to 31 October 2022 (excluding public holidays) at www.vietjetair.com.

The special promotional tickets apply to Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani, cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani, together with the flight from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai, as well as the airline’s international flight network to Vietnam, Phnom Penh, Singapore, and Fukuoka. Travellers can buy the fares on all distribution channels, including the airline’s mobile app and travel agencies.