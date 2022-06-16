STB and CapitaLand activate joint promotions

SINGAPORE, 16 June 2022: Singapore Tourism Board and CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) entered into a multi-faceted three-year partnership earlier this month.

It will deliver new retail concepts and drive global awareness of Singapore and CapitaLand malls as must-visit lifestyle destinations. STB and CLI will jointly curate some 20 events and experiences during the three years.

Partnership objectives

Profile home-grown brands locally and in China across selected CapitaLand malls in both countries[1], with a focus on Singapore malls in tourism precincts such as Orchard Road (Plaza Singapura, The Atrium@Orchard), Civic District (Funan, Raffles City Singapore), Bras Basah, Bugis (Bugis+, Bugis Junction and Bugis Street) and Clarke Quay.

Create unique retail entertainment and lifestyle offerings through innovative cross-industry partnerships in areas such as the arts, lifestyle and sports. These will add to Singapore’s exciting pipeline of signature leisure events and activities.

Collaborate with international brands to anchor new and first-in-Singapore concepts to raise the profile of Singapore’s retail scene.

STB deputy chief executive Yap Chin Siang said: “We are delighted to ink this timely partnership with CapitaLand Investment to enhance and showcase the vibrancy of Singapore’s retail scene to the world. Together, we hope to engage consumers more meaningfully, as we jointly curate inspiring first-to-market offerings and authentic experiences that will strengthen Singapore’s position as a lifestyle destination for locals and visitors.”

STB collaborated with CLI to support the inaugural Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS), which wrapped up on 12 June. It involved CLI extending its signature Live It Up wellness and community festival from its workspace properties to its malls for the first time to reach a wider audience. WFS is a key part of STB’s strategy to position the city as a leading Urban Wellness haven.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a global real estate investment manager with a strong Asia foothold. As of 31 March 2022, CLI had about SGD124 billion of real estate assets under management, and about SGD86 billion of real estate funds under management held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and 29 private funds across Asia-Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover integrated developments, retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

[1] CapitaLand malls in downtown Singapore include Bugis+, Bugis Junction, Bugis Street, Clarke Quay, Funan, Plaza Singapura, Raffles City Singapore and The Atrium@Orchard. In China, CLI operates 45 malls in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu.