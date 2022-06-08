Penang Bridge race makes a comeback

GEORGETOWN Penang, 8 June 2022: The Penang Bridge International Marathon organisers have recruited a tourism association to support promotions and offer travel packages across Malaysia for registered marathon runners.

They signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association on Tuesday to support long-term the island’s famous international marathon and sell travel packages, including participation in the event.

‘Penang Bridge International Marathon (PBIM)’ returns with a physical 42 km run after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 lockdown and travel restrictions.

PBIM chairman YB Yeoh Soon Hin, who is also the Penang State executive councillor for tourism and creative economy, signed the MOU along with Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association Penang Chapter chair Edwin Tan.

The 2022’s edition of PBIM will take place on 11 December 2022, following the same route since its founding in 1984 to celebrate the opening of the Penang Bridge.

“For the past two years, PBIM adapted to the Covid-19 pandemic and turned virtual. While the initiative proved a tremendous success, we are delighted we can bring back the physical marathon,” he said.

He forecasts the 2022 event will cater to 25,000 registered runners.

“Participants will once again be able to run through one of Southeast Asia’s most iconic bridges in a display of strength and unity that celebrates Penang’s resilience amid the global pandemic,” he added.

Apart from omitting the 5km fun run for better crowd control, the other race categories remain unchanged, comprising the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km) and 10km run (open/junior).

The Penang Bridge International Marathon or Penang Bridge Marathon is an annual marathon event held at Penang Bridge in Penang, Malaysia, since 1984. It is organised by the Penang State Tourism Development office and fully supported by the Penang State Government. It is known as the biggest run in the country.