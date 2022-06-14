Jetstar Asia goes daily to Bali and Bangkok

SINGAPORE, 14 June 2022: Jetstar Asia has received approval to operate daily services from Singapore to Bangkok starting 1 July.

The airline will expand its current five weekly flights to daily, providing fully vaccinated travellers with more options to visit Bangkok, Thailand.

Starting Monday, Jetstar Asia increased services between Singapore and Denpasar from five to daily as more travellers are booking trips to Bali.

As travel restrictions ease across the region, Jetstar, in collaboration with third-party technology company Sherpa, has introduced an interactive global map on jetstar.com to help travellers access the most up-to-date information as they navigate Covid-19-related travel restrictions and requirements.

The colour-coded map shows which destinations are open to visitors and the latest information on entry requirements, including Covid-19 testing and quarantine measures.

Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi said: “Overseas business trips, international holidays and visiting family and friends abroad are back on our customer’s agenda”. Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy offers customers who book flights before 30 June 2022 a ‘fee free’ date change when travelling before 31 August 2023. Jetstar also extended credit vouchers for use until at least 31 December 2022 for flights up to the end of 2023.