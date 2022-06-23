Ferry link to Desaru ready for launch

SINGAPORE, 23 June 2022: A new passenger ferry service connecting Singapore’s Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal with Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal has gained route approval ahead of its launch on Thursday, 7 July, according to Desaru Coast Destination Resort Malaysia’s largest integrated destination.

The integrated resort issued a media statement together with its appointed ferry service operator, Desaru Link Ferry Services Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Batam Fast Ferry Pte Ltd (Batam Fast), on Wednesday.

Expressing her appreciation to the authorities in Malaysia and Singapore, Desaru Development Holdings One Sdn Bhd managing director and chief executive officer Roslina Arbak said: “We thank all government agencies for supporting and working closely with us to facilitate this new international connectivity, which will make Desaru Coast even more accessible to international travellers.

“This is a game-changer for the destination. It will enable us to unlock new market opportunities in all travel segments and at the same time, position Desaru Coast as an attractive hospitality investment to draw like-minded investors for our next phase of growth.”

During an initial launch period, Batam Fast will operate a single round trip service using a 330-passenger capacity ferry from Thursday to Sunday. The journey time is approximately 90 minutes per sector. Both the frequency of services and ferries capacity will increase as demand increases.

Batam Fast CEO Paul Gannaway said: “We are delighted to be in the position to commence our passenger ferry services to Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in two weeks.

“Given the popularity of Desaru Coast and the south-eastern Johor region, we are confident the new international connectivity route will give holidaymakers a rewarding experience.”

Ferry tickets and service schedules will be available online at www.desarucoast.com and www.batamfast.com starting 30 June 2022.

To celebrate the launch, Desaru Coast will introduce special packages for its hotel stays and golf play & stay, including return ferry tickets when guests purchase directly from www.desarucoast.com.

With this reliable, fast and convenient travel option, guests coming from Singapore can now enjoy the flexibility of spending a few nights at Desaru Coast or making a quick day trip. To cater to day-trippers, Desaru Coast will launch a series of day packages, including return ferry tickets.