Thailand cuts entry rules

BANGKOK, 3 May 2022: Thailand introduced easier entry rules effective 1 May 2022, which does away with the Test & Go and other entry schemes, although the Thailand Pass remains active to register the insurance package and certificate of vaccination.

Vaccinated travellers must have the following documents to Thailand:

In addition to having a valid passport, they must register with Thailand Pass https://tp.consular.go.th/ or have a Border Pass for an overland arrival via designated border checkpoints. (Some border checkpoints remain closed, possibly until June).

An insurance policy with a minimum USD10,000 cover. Thais and foreign expatriates who are enrolled in Thailand’s national healthcare service are exempt from this requirement.

A recognised vaccination certificate for Covid-19.

Everyone 18 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand.

Unaccompanied travellers, five to 17 years of age, must show proof of at least one dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. Those travelling with parents are exempt from this requirement.

Travellers with a history of Covid-19 infection who have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine post-infection must have a medical certificate of Covid-19 recovery.

Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated travellers must have the following documents to enter Thailand.

A valid passport, a Thailand Pass (https://tp.consular.go.th/), or a Border Pass for arrivals via border checkpoints.

Insurance policy with a minimum cover of USD10,000. Thais and foreign expatriates under Thailand’s national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

A proof of prepayment for five-night quarantine at the government-approved hotel such as SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) hotel, or AQ Accommodation, plus proof of prepayment for one RT-PCR Covid-19 test. Thais are not required to prepay for the test.

The quarantine is exempt for unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated travellers who can upload proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system. The exemption also extends to travellers under six years of age travelling with parents.

On Arrival Requirements

Upon arriving at the border checkpoint in Thailand, all travellers must undergo entry screening, including a body temperature check, and present the required documents to the Immigration and health control officers.

The vaccinated travellers will be free to travel anywhere in Thailand. *For overland travellers using a border pass, they will be allowed a stay for no longer than three days within the specified areas only.

Unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated travellers who have uploaded proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system will be allowed to enter and are free to go anywhere in the country.

Otherwise, unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated travellers must undergo five days of quarantine. The trip to the prebooked accommodation must use a designated vehicle on a sealed route within a travelling time of no longer than five hours. Then, they must undergo an RT-PCR test on Day four or five. Travellers under five years of age, travelling with parents and undergoing the quarantine together can have a saliva test. Travellers whose test results return negative are free to travel. In contrast, those who test positive will undergo the appropriate medical treatment paid for by the insurance policy or at their own expense or for Thais and eligible foreign expatriates through the country’s healthcare system.

(Source: TAT)