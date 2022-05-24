Changi staggers Terminal 2 reopening

SINGAPORE, 24 May 2022: Changi Airport Group confirmed this week that Terminal 2 would resume operations on 29 May 2022 as the airport prepares to meet an expected increase in passenger traffic in the months ahead.

Closed for upgrading works since May 2020, T2’s phased reopening will augment Changi’s capacity. When completed by 2024, the expansion works will raise the terminal’s capacity by 5 million to 28 million passenger movements per year.

Passenger clearing immigration at upgraded Changi Airport Terminal 2.

In this first phase of T2’s progressive reopening, key touchpoints such as arrival immigration, baggage claim belts and contact gates at the southern wing of the terminal will be ready for flight operations. T2 will host mainly peak-hour arrival flights of airlines operating in Terminal 3 (T3). A small number of T3 departure flights may use boarding gates at T2, although passengers on these flights will continue to check-in and clear departure immigration at T3.

Those coming to Changi to receive passengers are advised to check which terminal an arriving flight has been assigned to. The information will be available on the Changi Airport website (www.changiairport.com) and the iChangi app two hours before the flight’s arrival.

More automated lanes at immigration

The expanded T2 will see a larger Arrival Immigration Hall with more automated immigration lanes and special assistance lanes. The automated immigration lanes will serve Singaporeans and residents who have registered their iris and facial biometrics with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and eligible foreign visitors who have done the same upon their arrival in Singapore.

Additional automated immigration lanes will open as more passengers enrol. As for the special assistance lanes, these feature a wider width than conventional lanes, allowing passengers with mobility aids and big family groups to clear immigration more easily.

CAG’s executive vice president of airport management Tan Lye Teck noted, “CAG is encouraged to see the strong pickup in travel demand and has worked closely with our partners to bring forward the progressive reopening of T2 ahead of the June travel peak to meet this demand. The start of flight operations at T2 will provide more capacity to support our airline partners, who are also gearing up to serve more passengers in the months ahead. T2 will reopen in phases over the next two years to support Changi’s recovery as a regional air hub.”