Cebu Pacific deploys A320 to Legazpi

MANILA, 5 May 2022: Cebu Pacific has upgraded flights to Legazpi’s Bicol International Airport (BIA) on 1 May, replacing an ATR with a 180-seat A320 jet to boost seat capacity in time for the summer peak travel period.

CEB flight 5J 321 departed Manila 0340 and landed at Bicol International Airport at 0439 on 1 May. A water cannon salute welcomed the A320.

“Since the new airport opened in October last year, we have been operating our 78-seat ATR or turbo propeller-type aircraft,” said Cebu Pacific chief commercial officer Xander Lao. The addition of jet flights will enable CEB to serve more passengers with our Airbus fleet while continuously contributing to tourism and economic growth of the Bicol region.”

CEB currently flies five times daily on the Manila – Legazpi – Manila route. It also operates four flights weekly between Cebu and Legazpi, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Cebu Pacific’s domestic network in the Philippines covers 34 destinations, on top of its 14 international destinations with a 76-strong fleet, including two dedicated ATR freighters.