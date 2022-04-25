Thailand lifts testing rule 1 May

BANGKOK, 25 April 2022: Thailand has eased its testing requirements for international travellers effective 1 May, according to an announcement made last Friday by the country’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

The new rules still require travellers to register on the Thailand Pass app (https://tp.consular.go.th/).

Ease up of rules for fully vaccinated travellers

You must show proof of insurance cover of USD10,000 and your vaccination certificate logging details on the Thailand Pass.

You do not need to show proof of a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test or undergo a test on arrival in Thailand. No arrival test of any kind.

You do not need to book the first night hotel or participate in Test and Go or Sandbox schemes due to end by 30 April.

Self ATK test only if you have symptoms.

The new rules apply to all vaccinated travellers who register their application to visit Thailand through the Thailand Pass starting 29 April for entry to the country on or later than 1 May 2022.

The news relating to the easing of rules was officially confirmed by a Tourism Authority of Thailand Newsroom statement on 22 April. The changes will be announced in the Royal Thai Government Gazette this week.

Travellers must still register on the Thailand Pass app giving details of their Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination and proof of an insurance policy with cover for no less than USD10,000 (down from USD20,000).

Once you pass through Thailand’s immigration checkpoints, you can travel freely anywhere in the country. Mask wearing in public places is still mandatory,

Latest rules for unvaccinated travellers

International travellers who are unvaccinated or are not fully vaccinated will no longer need to show proof of a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test. They will not need to undergo an arrival test.

They must register for a Thailand Pass with a five-day confirmed hotel booking and show proof of an insurance policy with coverage of no less than USD10,000.

Once arriving in Thailand, they must undergo quarantine for five days and undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 5.

Exceptions to the rule

Unvaccinated travellers who can show proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system can enter and travel freely anywhere in the country.

Advisories

While in Thailand, both vaccinated, and unvaccinated travellers are advised to strictly follow health and safety standards, including mask-wearing. Travellers who are experiencing Covid-like symptoms should get tested. If testing positive, they must obtain the appropriate medical treatment.

(Source www.tatnews.org)