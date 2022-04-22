Cathay Pacific fuels up on SAF

HONG KONG, 22 April 2022: Cathay Pacific is launching its pilot Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Programme, the first major programme of its kind in Asia.

Corporate customers have an opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint from business travel or airfreight by contributing to the use of SAF uplifted for the first time from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) on Cathay Pacific flights.

Cathay Pacific is kick-starting the programme with eight corporations recruited as launch customers: AIA; Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK); DHL Global Forwarding; HSBC; Kintetsu World Express (KWE); PwC China; Standard Chartered, and Swire Pacific.

Launch customers are committed to reducing the climate impact of their business travel and air freight activities by supporting the wider adoption of renewable energy by the air transport industry through the use of SAF.

Cathay Pacific chief executive officer Augustus Tang said: “We continue to pioneer our industry’s move towards more substantial use of SAF, especially in Asia. Last year, we were among the first carriers in the world to announce a target of 10% SAF for our total fuel use by 2030. We have made significant progress since then and are pleased that uplifting SAF from HKIA is now a reality with the strong support of the local authorities and fuel suppliers.”

SAF will help to decarbonise airline operations over the next few decades before alternatively powered aircraft can be widely deployed. Compared to conventional jet fuel, SAF can reduce up to 100% carbon emissions on a lifecycle basis, depending on the SAF technology used.

The SAF used for the launch of this programme is made from used cooking oil and animal fat waste. It is made available to the airline through the pilot Corporate SAF Programme fuel suppliers PetroChina and Shell.

Apart from its increased use of SAF, Cathay Pacific’s carbon reduction roadmap goals up to 2050 include fleet modernisation, operational efficiency improvements, leveraging on emerging technology breakthroughs to decarbonise aviation and offering carbon offsets through its Fly Greener programme.

(Source: Cathay Pacific)