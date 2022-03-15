Hallin heads to the Legend Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, Thailand, 15 March 2022: Veteran hotelier Eric Hallin will lead the management team of the Legend Resort Chiang Rai as its general manager effective 1 May.

Hallin is presently the general manager of the Six Senses Con Dao in Vietnam.

Photo credit: Six Senses Con Dao.

He replaces Legend’s Wim Fagel who took over as the hotel’s general manager following the death of the former GM Peter Schnyder in 2020.

Hallin is best known for his highly successful 10-year stint managing Bangkok’s Rembrandt Hotel up until late 2018. He subsequently moved to Vietnam to join Norfolk Group and later head the management of the Six Senses Con Dao.

Hallin is no stranger to North Thailand, having served as the GM of the Dusit Chiang Mai and Westin (now Holiday Inn). In a Facebook message last week, he recalled that 27 years ago, he was the general manager of the Dusit Island Resort Chiang Rai (now the Riverie by Katathani) shortly after the property joined the Dusit Group under a franchise agreement.

According to an interview in Scandasia in 2006, the well-travelled and highly respected hotelier acknowledged he would consider returning to North Thailand one day. His wish comes true as he heads to the Legend, a boutique resort nestled on the banks of the Mae Kok River in the centre of Chiang Rai town.