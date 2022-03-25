Mandarin Oriental unfurls flag in Cairo

HONG KONG, 25 March 2022: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced a management agreement to rebrand the historic Shepheard Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

This will be the group’s first hotel in Egypt and expands the brand’s portfolio in the Middle East.

Shepheard Hotel first opened its doors in 1841 and remained a landmark in the city. A comprehensive renovation of the property is already underway and should be completed in 2024, when the property will reopen as Mandarin Oriental Shepheard, Cairo.

Located on the eastern shore of the Nile in the heart of downtown Cairo, the property will feature 188 rooms, 88 suites and five restaurants and bars.

The project developer is Al Sharif for Tourism and Hotels, an Egyptian Closed Joint Stock Company that is a subsidiary of Al Sharif Group Holding, the Saudi holding group based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, who won the concession to redevelop the site from the Egyptian General Company for Tourism and Hotels in 2020.