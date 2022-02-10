Thailand Tourism Forum is back

BANGKOK, 10 February 2022: Thailand’s largest annual hotel industry event is back, with the Thailand Tourism Forum 2022 scheduled for 1 March after a two-year hiatus.

The return of the in-person event will see close to 500 hospitality executives discuss the theme “Thai Tourism United” that will grapple with the issues brought on by the crisis while exploring the opportunities, threats and disruptions that continue to create a volatile marketplace.

Billed as an event where Thailand’s tourism industry stands united, it presents an opportunity to meet industry leaders and peers, to explore and learn and be a part of our next step forward in 2022.

TTF 2022 re-emerges as a high energy ‘in person’ event and will not be broadcast live or have a hybrid component.

Date: Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Venue: Conrad Hotel Bangkok

Organiser C9 Hotelworks Hospitality Consulting Group in partnership with Hilton, STR, Horwath HTL, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, QUO, Delivering Asia Communications and the American Chamber of Commerce Thailand (AMCHAM)

Event Schedule

1500 onwards, Registration Open

1600 to 1730 Thailand Tourism Forum 2022

‘What Tourism Can Learn from Die Hard’

Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks

‘Why Hotel Operators Must Change – A Conversation’

Clarence Tan, Senior Vice President Development, Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Charles Blocker, CEO, IC Partners Limited

‘Got Numbers, Now What?’

Jesper Palmqvist, Area Director – Asia Pacific, STR

‘Thailand’s Hotel Transactions – How to Make A Deal Work’

Chakkrit Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya, EVP, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group

Pitinut Pupatwibul Robbins, Senior Vice President, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group

‘Going Local – How Can Travel Give Back’

Aliza Napartivaumnuay, CEO, Socialgiver

‘New Family Office – Next Generation of Hotel Owners Speak Out’

Nikhom Jensiriratanakorn, Director-Thailand, Horwath HTL

Bodintorn Juangroongruangkit, CEO, Real Asset Development

Natapree Pichaironarongsongkram, Managing Director, Supatra Real Estate

‘Hybrid Spaces – Jumping Out of the Box’

Catherine Monthienvichienchai, Brand Strategy Leader, QUO

‘Crypto for Hospitality’

Akalarp Yimwilai, CEO (Thailand) and Co-Founder, Zipmex

Viona Zhang, Assistant Vice President, C9 Hotelworks

‘Green Thailand – Lessons in Sustainable Tourism’

Jakkrapong Chinkrathok, CEO and Founder, Find Folk

‘Behind the Mask – A Totally New Travel Experience’

Wimintra Raj, Editor in Chief, Hotel Intel

Wrap-Up and Closing Remarks

Event Co-Hosts

Krongsak Bonn Paramacharoenroj, Country Manager, ONDA Thailand

Nantanittaya Sesaweech, Assistant Managing Director, Horizon Village & Resort

1730 to 2100 Networking Cocktails – with the compliments of Hilton Worldwide

Special Promotion Hotel Rates for TTF 2022 Delegates: Conrad Hotel Bangkok: TTF 2022

For special ‘Test & Go’ reservations and promotions for TTF 2022 Delegates coming from abroad: Please email the Conrad reservations team to BKKCI.Reservations@conradhotels.com and make a request for room and PRC testing.

Post Event Videos

The organiser intends upon videotaping TTF 2022 for rebroadcast over social media and will be available shortly after the event; there will be no live broadcast. A link will be provided to you and to the broader public via email and social media. TTF 2022 speaker presentations will be on the Thailand Tourism Forum (www.thailandtourismforum.com) website.

Unique QR Code – Eventbrite Ticketing

TTF 2022 will again use Eventbrite for event registration, ticketing and access. Only registered and confirmed delegates having an official Eventbrite ticket will be granted entry to TTF 2022. Eventbrite tickets will have a unique user QR code which must be presented for scanning on your smartphone or in paper form upon entry. There will be no exceptions, no ticket, no entry. The Eventbrite ticket will help to ensure delegates safe access and mobility at the event. Note: To comply with SHA guidelines, seating at this year’s TTF is limited to just 480 persons this year.

Proof of Two (2) Vaccine Doses

Every registered delegate, speaker, support staff and hotel staff must present a certificate of COVID-19 vaccination approved by an authorised organisation in the country of origin. Given COVID-19 vaccines must be approved by WHO or Thai FDA. Approved vaccines include SinoVac, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Moderna, Sinopharm, and or Sputnik V.

Important Event Logistics/Access

Delegates may enter TTF 2022 either by using the Conrad Hotel’s main entrance at the south side of the building or the ballroom entrance along Soi Rumrudee. The organiser would appreciate your using the ballroom entrance along Soi Rumrudee. Your unique TTF 2022 Eventbrite ticket will provide you important information and access to your pre-assigned pre-function area, designated seat in the event hall and the respective reception areas following TTF.

SHA Compliance

The venue for the Thailand Tourism Forum 2022 is the Conrad Hotel Bangkok which is an SHA Extra Plus certified and complaint hotel. Registrants to TTF 2022 are required to follow the Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) guidelines which require appropriate social distancing at all times at the event as well as a temperature check upon entering event area at Conrad Hotel and the wearing of a face mask until settled in your designated area(s) among other SHA Extra Plus guidelines. Please review – https://web.thailandsha.com/index