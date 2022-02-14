Thai Vietjet adds flights to HCMC

BANGKOK, 14 February 2022: Thai Vietjet is working closely with its parent airline Vietjet in Vietnam to increase more flights connecting Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City from the second half of February 2022.

From weekly service throughout the Covid-19 period back in 2020 and 2021, the airlines now have confirmed additional service of up to six flights per week on the route, in response to the easing of travel restriction that is freeing up travel between Thailand and Vietnam.

After limited commercial flight between the two countries, the resumption of almost daily service by the two Vietjet carriers, the prospects of a revival of travel and increasing trade between Vietnam and Thailand.

To mark the major addition of flight service between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) to Ho Chi Minh City of up to six flights per week, the airlines introduce a promotion that cuts 50% off fares.

Promotional tickets can be booked via online channels at www.vietjetair.com and mobile app ‘VietJet Air’ from 16 to 21 February for the travel period from 18 February until 31 May 2022.

For more information on entry to Thailand, visit https://tp.consular.go.th/.

According to Vietnam’s travel advisory for Vietnamese travelling back to the homeland, passengers are required to pre-register online and be home quarantined for three days, plus RT-PCR test on the third day after arrival.