Singapore Airshow back in business

SINGAPORE, 16 February 2022: Singapore Airshow 2022 was officially opened Tuesday by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen and Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, S Iswaran, at the Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore.

The biennial event takes place until 18 February 2022 at the Changi Exhibition Centre, with more than 13,000 trade attendees and almost 600 participating companies from more than 39 countries and regions. More than 70% of the top 20 global aerospace companies worldwide are attending.

“We are heartened by the support and participation of the most influential aerospace and defence companies worldwide. Their presence displays the industry’s resilience and confidence for blue skies ahead,” said Leck Chet Lam, managing director, Experia, organiser of Singapore Airshow 2022. “The stage is set for strategic conversations, exchange of ideas and significant partnerships that will catalyse the recovery of the industry in Asia.”