Scoot resumes Miri flights

MIRI, Sarawak, 25 February 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), launched its maiden passenger service between Miri and Singapore Wednesday, making it the airline’s second service to Sarawak, on top of its existing flights to Kuching.

The inaugural flight, TR400, departed at 1220 from Singapore and was welcomed with a water cannon salute as the A320 aircraft taxied down the runway at Miri International Airport (MYY) at 1420*.

R to L: Jauhari, Kamaruzzaman, YB Adam, Dato Sri Lee, Datuk Sebastian, Datu Buckland speaking at the press conference after the arrival of the Scoot’s inaugural direct flight from Singapore to Miri.

On arrival, passengers were also greeted with special performances by Sarawak cultural troupes, which provided them with a glimpse of Miri’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.

Sarawak Minister for Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said this inaugural flight by Scoot marked a good beginning of direct international flights into Miri City, a renowned destination for nature and adventure-based tourism products and for its oil and gas industry.

Scoot’s A320 aircraft is greeted with a ceremonial two-hose ‘water salute’ upon reaching MIA.

“Scoot is the first airline from Singapore to land at Miri Airport. I wish to express my thanks to Scoot’s top management for its decision and support to fly the Singapore – Miri route. This inaugural flight marks the beginning of a foreign airline that flies direct to Miri City from Singapore. It will be a boost to Miri’s tourism industry and business travels. Miri has a lot to offer in terms of tourism and business activities, especially oil and gas.

“I sincerely hope that Scoot will work closely with our Sarawak Tourism Board, tourism industry players, business communities and Sarawak Trade And Tourism Office in Singapore to promote this new route. Wishing Scoot all the very best and success in this new route,” he added.

“Scoot is delighted to launch this new route to Miri, the northern gateway to the state of Sarawak. The launch of the twice-weekly flights to Miri is testament to Scoot’s continued commitment to serving the varied travel needs between Singapore and Malaysia, and providing connectivity via Singapore to and from our wider network of 71 destinations worldwide, at great value fares,” said Scoot chief commercial officer, Calvin Chan.

Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor commented: “We are heartened to welcome passengers from Singapore to Miri, Sarawak on this momentous inaugural flight. With a unique plethora of culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals, we are certain travellers from Singapore will enjoy the many offerings of Sarawak. With the addition of this new direct route to Miri, we look forward to welcoming more visitors from Singapore during the upcoming holiday season.”

“We will continue creating meaningful experiences for our travellers whilst spearheading responsible tourism initiatives, as we believe it will contribute to the wellbeing of our local communities and the environment,” she added.

Four airlines operating 17 routes are currently serving Miri airport.

Miri is home to a wide range of picturesque flora and fauna; travellers can enjoy numerous wildlife attractions and pristine national parks, such as the Gunung Mulu National Park.

Flight Schedule for Services between Singapore and Miri (23 February-26 March 2022)

Sector Flight No. Departure Arrival Frequency Singapore (SIN) – Miri (MYY) TR400 1220 1420 Wednesday, Saturday Miri (MYY) – Singapore (SIN) TR401 1500 1700 Wednesday, Saturday

All times local. Schedules are subject to changes and regulatory approval.