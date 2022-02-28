Contactless check-in wins passenger support

SEPANG, 28 February 2022: AirAsia has migrated 95% of its passengers to contactless self-check-in via the AirAsia Super App and its website, an initiative made mandatory at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Check-in for flights via the AirAsia Super App is done with just a few steps. Guests can add baggage, inflight meals, travel insurance and choose their preferred seat. They can perform self-check-in as early as 14 days before the departure date.

On completion, they will receive an e-Boarding Pass within the app that can be used to board their flight. A QR code will also be produced for them to flash against the scanner at any contactless kiosk at the airport to have their baggage tags printed before proceeding to the self baggage drop machines.

Guests who have been checking in via the website are also encouraged to migrate to the super app so they can enjoy greater convenience, including inflight services and inflight wifi connection onboard our flights.

At the same time, AirAsia will be limiting the counter check-in service facility at all airports in Malaysia from 1 April 2022.

With the gradual removal of the counter check-in service, no counter check-in fee will be applicable from 1 April 2022 as only eligible passengers in the following categories will be accepted for counter check-in service.

• Senior citizens aged 70 and above.

• Bookings made under Malaysian Armed Forces and Government warrants.

• Charter flight passengers.

• Passengers who have self checked-in but need to reprint boarding passes.

• Those with reduced mobility who hold a valid Persons with Disability (OKU) card.

• Group bookings of 10 guests and more.

• Young adults travelling alone (aged 12-16).

• Passengers affected by schedule changes and flight cancellations.

• Travellers who need seat upgrades and/or add-on purchases at the check-in counter.

• Passengers affected by system outage of the super app, website or kiosk.

• Those who were not assigned a seat during self-check-in.

• Corporate Full Flex and Premium Flex guests.