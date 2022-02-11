Cebu Pacific restarts Dubai – Cebu route

MANILA, February 11 2022: Cebu Pacific has scheduled commercial flights from Dubai to Cebu on 17, 19, 24, and 26 February but only for fully vaccinated travellers.

Booking site: http://bit.ly/CEBWebsite

Passengers are still required to present negative RT-PCR test results, taken within 48 hours before departure, among other travel guidelines.

Meanwhile, the airline confirmed reopened flights earlier this month to 19 domestic destinations for fully vaccinated passengers who do not need to provide an RT-PCR negative test before boarding flights.

Flights operate to Bohol, Boracay, Butuan, Camiguin, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu (Cebu City and Mandaue City), Clark, Maguindanao Province, Davao, Dumaguete, General Santos, Iloilo, Legazpi, Manila, Naga, Ozamiz, San Jose, Tacloban, and Tuguegarao.

Earlier this week, Philippine Airlines confirmed international flights for the remainder of February and beyond. (Flight advisory 241

Manila-Los Angeles

• nine a week (Daily, with two flights every Wed/Fri)

Los Angeles-Manila

• 10 a week (Daily, with two flights every Mon/Thu/Sun)

Los Angeles-Cebu

• two a week (Wed/Fri) except on February 9. Note: Flights on February 18 and 25 will be rerouted to land in Manila

Manila-San Francisco

• five a week (Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun)

San Francisco-Manila

• Daily

Manila-New York (JFK)

• three a week (Mon/Wed/Fri)

New York (JFK)-Manila

• three a week (Tue/Thu/Sat)

Manila-Honolulu

• two a week (Tue/Fri)

Honolulu-Manila

• two a week (Tue/Fri)

Manila-Guam

• two a week (Thu/Sun) until February 27

• three a week (Tue/Thu/Sun) effective March 1

Guam-Manila

• two a week (Fri/Mon) until February 28

• three a week (Mon/Wed/Fri) effective March 2

Manila-Toronto

• Once a week (Wednesday)

Toronto-Manila

• Once a week (Thursday)

• Once a week (Wednesday) effective February 16

Manila-Vancouver-Manila

• four a week (Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat)

Manila-Auckland

• February 6 and 20, March 6 and 20

Note: Flights will stopover in Brisbane

Auckland-Manila

• February 7 and 21, March 7 and 21

Note: Flights will stopover in Brisbane

Manila-Brisbane

• February 6 and 20, March 6 and 20

Brisbane-Manila

• February 7 and 21, March 7 and 21

Manila-Melbourne

• two a week (Fri/Sat)

Melbourne-Manila

• two a week (Sat/Sun)

Manila-Sydney

• three a week (Tue/Fri/Sat)

Sydney-Manila

• three a week (Wed/Sat/Sun)

Manila-Port Moresby-Manila

• March 12 and 26

Manila-London (Heathrow)-Manila

• Once a week (Tuesday)

Manila-Singapore-Manila

• five a week (Mon/Wed/Thu/Sat/Sun)

• Daily effective March 1

Manila-Kuala Lumpur-Manila

• three a week (Tue/Thu/Sat) until February 19

• five a week (Mon/Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun) effective February 20, until February 28

• Daily effective March 1

Manila-Hanoi-Manila

• Once a week (Thursday)

Manila-Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)-Manila

• two a week (Wed/Fri)

Manila-Phnom Penh

• Once a week (Friday)

Phnom Penh-Manila

• Once a week (Saturday)

Manila-Jakarta

• three a week (Wed/Fri/Sun)

• four a week (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun) effective March 1

Jakarta-Manila

• three a week (Mon/Thu/Sat)

• four a week (Mon/Tue/Thu/Sat) effective March 1

Manila-Seoul (Incheon)

• four a week (Wed/Thu/Sat/Sun) effective March 2

Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

• four a week (Wed/Thu/Sat/Sun) except on February 13

Manila-Bangkok-Manila

• three a week (Wed/Fri/Sun) until February 18

• five a week (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat/Sun) effective February 19, until February 28

• Daily effective March 1

Manila-Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila

• five a week (Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun)

Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

• Daily

Cebu-Tokyo (Narita)-Cebu

• February 19

Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

• four a week (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun)

Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

• Daily

Manila-Nagoya-Manila

• four a week (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat)

Manila-Hong Kong

• four a week (Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun) effective February 20

Hong Kong-Manila

February 12, 17 and 19, then 4x a week (Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun) effective February 20

Manila-Taipei-Manila

• three a week (Thu/Fri/Sat) except on February 11

Manila-Dubai-Manila

• Daily

Flights from Dubai every Wednesday, Saturday and on February 14, 21 and 28 will be rerouted to land in Subic. Flights from Dubai every Friday and Sunday will be rerouted to land in Cebu. Flights from Dubai every Tuesday and Thursday will be rerouted to land in Davao

Manila-Dammam-Manila

• two a week (Fri/Sun)

Manila-Riyadh-Manila

• two a week (Mon/Wed)

Manila-Doha-Manila

• Daily

(Source: PAL and Cebu Pacific)