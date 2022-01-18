Norwegian Cruises’ Viva sets sail 2023

SINGAPORE, 18 January 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled Norwegian Viva, the next ship in its brand-new Prima Class.

Norwegian Viva will begin sailing Mediterranean itineraries in June 2023, homeporting in key southern European port cities including Lisbon, Portugal; Venice (Trieste) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece.

She will then sail the southern Caribbean for her 2023-2024 northern hemisphere winter season offering warm-weather getaways from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Mirroring the design and structure of her sister ship Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Viva (also built by shipbuilder Fincantieri in Marghera, Italy) will debut at 965 feet long, 42,500 gross tons and accommodate 3,219 guests at double occupancy.

More environmentally friendly

The first two Prima Class vessels, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will feature alternative technologies, such as a NOx reduction system (SCR), that reduce the ship’s overall environmental impact. SCR catalysts filter out sulphur oxides up to 98% and nitrogen oxides up to 90%, ensuring the vessels meet Tier III NOx compliance. Further, they will be equipped with an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS), an Advanced Wastewater Treatment System to treat and clean all wastewater to meet stringent international standards and Cold Ironing functionality to connect to onshore power grids to further reduce emissions while in port.