Cross Collection debuts in Thailand

BANGKOK, 20 January 2022: Cross Hotels & Resorts launches Cross Collection, a blend of stylish resorts and city hotels in first-tier tourist and business destinations.

Recently inked deals introduce the Cross Collection portfolio of boutique properties with Haven’t Met Bangkok Silom and Itz Time Hua Hin Pool Villa.

Haven’t Met Bangkok By Cross Collection is located in the central business district and offers 72 rooms, a rooftop swimming pool and access to the Skytrain via Chong NonSi BTS Station.

Itz Time Hua Hin Pool Villa By Cross Collection is a residential-style resort in the coastal town of Hua Hin that features 16 three-bedroom Pool Villas ranging in size from 279 to 440sqm.

Commenting on developments, Cross Hotels & Resorts CEO Harry Thaliwal said: “Cross Collection is our white-label branding solution for independent hotels, and I’m proud to welcome Sincere Capital Land to our family. It’s our entrepreneurial approach that allows us to push traditional hospitality boundaries and offer partners very workable solutions that elevate their businesses to a higher level.

Cross Hotels & Resorts current portfolio includes more than 23 hotels under five distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen and Cross Collection – across Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan.