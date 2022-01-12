Capri by Fraser opens in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, 12 January 2022: Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, has expanded its footprint in the Asia Pacific with the launch of Capri by Fraser, Bukit Bintang, a new hotel residence in KL’s downtown district.





The 43-storey high property is surrounded by luxury retail malls, upmarket restaurants and bars, while the property’s interior design reflects the culture and heritage of Bukit Bintang

Featuring 319 studios and one-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 30 to 50 square metres the fully furnished units come with the latest smart technology for digital nomads who need to stay in touch with their home, office or social media platforms.

To celebrate its launch, Capri by Fraser, Bukit Bintang is offering an opening 50% off promotion. Fraser World members will receive another 20% off to book a stay at participating Fraser World properties. Discounted rates start from just MYR 238 net per night, valid until 31 March 2022.