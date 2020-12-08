Fast Thai Vietjet wins award

SINGAPORE 8 December 2020: Thai Vietjet won an award last week for being the ‘Fastest Growing Low-Cost Carrier of the year’ in Thailand.

Global Business Outlook Magazine recognised the airline for its fast expansion of both fleet and the inclusion of new destinations since its founding in late 2016 with just three aircraft, servicing both international and domestic routes.

The carrier has since enjoyed triple-digit growth with 13 aircraft, across 14 Thai domestic destinations and 17 other international routes serviced to Vietnam, Taiwan, and mainland China.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused great damage to the global economy and tourism in general, leaving the aviation industry with a lot of challenges… We have urgently changed our development strategies to help keep travel and tourism active said,” said Thai Vietjet chairperson Nguyen Thi Thuy Bin.

Vietjet also won the highest ranking for safety with seven stars in 2018 and 2019 from the website airlineratings.com and was listed among the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.