STB and Airbnb create virtual trips

SINGAPORE, 29 October 2020: Airbnb Experiences and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last week to co-promote local travel contention posted on the Airbnb Experiences platform.

This agreement calls for the development of Singapore’s virtual experiences, co-marketing to keep destination Singapore top-of-mind for global audiences and the exchange of data to support recovery.

Virtual tourism experiences have rapidly surfaced as one of the key digital commodities for the global travel and hospitality industry as the Covid-19 pandemic impacts businesses and livelihoods. Airbnb Experiences and STB will join hands to showcase online experiences on the Airbnb platform.

To kick off the partnership, the two organisations have developed Singapore Virtual Trips, a collection of experiences hosted by Singapore’s tourism industry partners. They are featured on a dedicated landing page on the Airbnb platform. Singapore Virtual Trips offer a sustainability-themed tour at Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest, a virtual visit to Peranakan home museum ‘The Intan’ with owner Alvin Yapp, an interactive bingo tour of the one-north tech precinct by Monster Day Tours, and a behind-the-scenes peek into the rich history of the Old Kallang Airport with Jerome Lim, founder of heritage website The Long and Winding Road.

This partnership will encourage Singapore tourism businesses to take their products online and pivot towards innovative hybrid business models, as the industry reimagines the future of tourism.

Under the partnership, both parties will jointly produce a lineup of co-branded content featuring destination Singapore and Airbnb Experiences, to be served across their respective platforms and channels. STB and Airbnb Experiences also plan to make such content available to travel industry partners via STB’s Tourism Information and Services Hub (TIH). Finally, the agreement stipulates that Airbnb Experiences and STB will mutually share insights and best practices to grow experience offerings in Singapore and aid in strategic tourism development and recovery. To kick start this, Airbnb Experiences has invited STB to access their City Portal, a first-of-its-kind data-sharing platform.